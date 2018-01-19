Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's axe seen shifting to CIOs

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
The dreaded axe is seen shifting to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) where some of the senior officers are at risk of either being retired, sacked or reassigned.

Highly-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that the changes in the feared spy agency were meant to strengthen President Emmerson Mnangagwa's hand by surrounding him with officers of unquestionable loyalty.

The 75-year-old president has already rang the changes in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) — where long-serving commissioner-general, Augustine Chihuri, was retired.

And just recently, Mnangagwa wielded the axe on 11 senior cops as he continues to strengthen his grip on power after ascending to power through a military-assisted soft "coup".

Fear and apprehension have since gripped the CIO in the wake of the recent changes in police force with morale among those perceived to be close to former president Robert Mugabe hitting its lowest ebb.

"There are changes that are looming and the new boss (Isaac Moyo) is already at work, coming up with his own team," a source told the Daily News yesterday.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is responsible for both the intelligence and defence portfolios, could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print yesterday as he was said to be in a meeting.

Soon after his ascendancy to the top office last year, Mnangagwa appointed Moyo to head the spy agency as its director-general.

Prior to his appointment, Moyo was Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa.

In making the appointment, Mnangagwa overlooked the CIO's then acting spy chief, Aaron Nhepera, whom many thought was a shoo-in for the position.

Analysts told the Daily News yesterday that the changes in the spy agency were inevitable due to lingering mistrusts between the current administration and security personnel who were close to Mugabe.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer, Eldred Masunungure, said it was to be expected that after going through a transition of the nature witnessed in the country, a clean-up of the institutions that were perceived to be loyal to the Generation 40 (G40) faction would follow.

"The Lacoste faction is now in the process of cleaning any G40 infested institution. The first was the police, which was thought to be G40," said Masunungure.

"The CIO was also perceived to be a pillar of the G40 camp. I don't think it will end there but will extend to other departments of government — it was expected that the vanquished faction will pay a heavy price," he added.

Before the collapse of the G40 faction in November last year, it had fought a bitter war of attrition against the rival Team Lacoste camp, which was campaigning for Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe.

Several members of the G40 faction have since been arraigned before the courts facing a litany of charges, while others are in hiding.

Political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, said the on-going purges were not meant to reform the security sector but represented a cleansing exercise targeting those who supped with the G40 faction.

"These are not reforms. Security sector reform entails stuff such as reorienting, retraining officers, changing training curriculums to embrace more rights based and non-adversarial approaches, changing service charters etc," opined Saungweme.

He said what is currently obtaining is political factional cleansing and purging of G40 aligned service women and men, adding that the whole exercise does not transform the security sector into a professional outfit but politicises it.

"The idea is to remain with Lacoste aligned and loyal service women and men. These reduce our security service to be political running dogs of the ruling faction than a professional service loyal to country.

"Calling what is happening security sector reform is ignorant and uninformed. Proper reforms are preceded by proper human resources and skills audit of the force, consultation around which model of reforms is ideal and then do the reforms.

"What is happening is just like how G40 ministers were chased around. That was not reform but factional purging," said Saungweme.

Since his ascendance to power, Mnangagwa has been relying more on the military — shunting aside the police and the CIO.

Whereas, it was the ZRP police protection unit and the intelligence services that had Mugabe's ear, the roles have been reversed since the dawn of the new era.

Before Mugabe's fall, the military stamped its authority — with the other security arms watching from the sidelines.

In fact, some of the police and intelligence officers were rounded up and disarmed when the army stepped in to "arrest" criminals around Mugabe.

Several top officials from both the police and CIO were placed under house arrest, while the head of the president chief of security Albert Ngulube was left for dead on the night that the military stepped in.

The army also besieged the police support unit.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #CIO, #Axe, #Mugabe, #Mnangagwa

Comments

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 plate stove on sale

Dixon battery on sale

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Iphone6 on sale

For sale are sofas

Solar systems on sale

On sale are rolex watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo publicly 'shames' wife Sonja

1 hr ago | 410 Views

SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Elections will be a walk over for us,' boasts MDC-T and yet have already started complaining of rigging

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kariba Mayor's Cheer Fund still alive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1396 Views

VST Enterprises codes a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

The UZ's most eccentric and calculative PhD genius!

6 hrs ago | 1626 Views

The experience of coming home

6 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are remorseless killers - MLF

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Surely families of 50,000 Gukurahundi victims should be force to reckon with

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

There is no sincerity on corruption

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Nelson Chamisa conspiracy theorists

9 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

9 hrs ago | 7651 Views

Mnangagwa meets Swiss President

10 hrs ago | 3294 Views

A report of Zimbabwe genocide

10 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabwe state media should no longer be treasonous and unpatriotic

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

11 hrs ago | 7295 Views

Mnangangwa cracks down on hidden wealth

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Factions return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mnangagwa bans live elephant trade

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

12 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

13 hrs ago | 3408 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

13 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

14 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

15 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

15 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

15 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

16 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

16 hrs ago | 2301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days