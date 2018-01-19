Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

News / National

by BBC

Almost four years after she submitted it, the PhD thesis of Zimbabwe's former First Lady Grace Mugabe has been released for all to see.The 226-page document, entitled The Changing Social Structures and Functions of the Family, was published on the University of Zimbabwe's website under Mrs Mugabe's maiden name.The degree has been controversial ever since it was awarded just months after Mrs Mugabe enrolled at university in 2014.Doctorates typically require years of full-time research.Earlier this month, a number of lecturers demanded the doctorate award be investigated, with the Zimbabwe Independent, a privately owned newspaper, quoting the academics' petition as saying they had no knowledge of her 2014 graduation until they heard media reports:"This was a shock to many members of the department as most members never [saw] or heard about the proposal, progress reports, thesis examiners and outcome of such a study by the candidate."Check back with Africa Live later for more analysis and reaction to the thesis.