Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

by Patrick Guramatunhu
9 hrs ago | Views
For 37 years President Mnangagwa has lived in the shadow of Mugabe, rarely seen, much less, heard. The odd occasion he has opened his mouth, many thought him a fool but they were not 100% certain of that.

Ever since the day he seized power to become President, two months ago, he has been under the spotlight; he had nowhere to hide. With everything he has said and done, the world has seen that he is indeed a first class idiot.

"There is no figure, but it is a question of him continuing to enjoy his salary, his allowances as before, offices, security and travel by first class. My Government will also facilitate him going to Singapore for medical check-up. All those things including the First Lady. We are going to do that," he told the world from a world stage, World Economic Forum.

Of course, this was one of the most foolish things Mugabe used to do; spend as much as $3 million going to Singapore for his medical check-ups. Some years he made as many as 12 such trips. With $36 million, he could have built a 100 bed five-star hospital complete with the latest gadgets and best trained staff one can get in Singapore or anywhere in the world. Mugabe and his family would have first call to the hospital, who is to complain, but whilst they are not using it other would.

The very fact that Mugabe and Mnangagwa himself when he had his food poisoning incident and all the other chefs have had to leave the country for their medical needs confirms that the country's own health service has collapsed. Of course, the soaring medical costs of sending the chefs outside the country has left the government with even less money to spend on local services and thus accelerating their collapse.

It is criminal that the regime can justify spending millions of dollars of public funds on such route things as eye-check or child-birth on Mugabe and his daughter month after month when hundreds of of new born babies are dying every month for lack of something as basic as an incubator. That is a crime against man and a sin before God!

President Mnangagwa, being the fool he is, confirms on world stage that he is going to allow this criminal waste of the nation's resources continue. Indeed, the fool has even added another bloody sucker, the MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Tsvangirai is just another corrupt and incompetent Zimbabwean politician whose blatant betrayal by failing to implement even one democratic reform during the GNU has allowed Zanu PF to retain its carte blanche powers to rig elections.

Then President Mugabe bribed Tsvangirai with the $4 million Highlands mansion for the later to forget implementing the reforms, which he and his MDC friends dutifully did. President Mnangagwa in his infantile wisdom has now gifted Tsvangirai the mansion, a golden handshake plus government will underwrite all his SA medical bills. Last time government paid him $70 000, for that!

Was the world impressed by President Mnangagwa? Hell no! How can it be possible that a country of 14 million people does not have even one decent hospital to carry out a routine medical check-up?

"My Government will also facilitate him going to Singapore for medical check-up!" Yeah, right! How many five-star hospitals would Zimbabwe have built these last 38 years if anyone had the common sense to stop this criminal waste!

Most Popular In 7 Days