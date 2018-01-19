Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

An Ex Zipra cadre Max Mkandla has warned that it is becoming so detrimental and is likely to cause chaos if the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa fails to resolve the issue of Zipra and Zapu properties which were confiscated by the Robert Mugabe administration soon after independence in 1980.Mugabe's administration confiscated the properties which include farms, buildings and even the cattle which were kept at some farms in the pretext that these properties were being used by the dissidents to keep arms of war which they used in fighting the government.Mkandla said Zipra and Zapu properties issue must be resolved as a matter of urgency if the government does not want to end up causing chaos in the country."The issue of Zipra and Zapu properties must be treated with great respect and must be dealt with to the finality. We are talking of Zipra which were bought through contributions by members at assembly points and Zapu properties which were bought by the party through its resources," Mkandla said."Zipra members contributed $50 each towards the purchase of the properties. The commanders who know how much was used to purchase the properties must be in the for front in the push. It is common knowledge that Zapu was a government in exile during the war as it had all the government structures. We had trained doctors, lawyers, teachers, and media personnel. Our publications were clear. The properties of Zapu government must be respected no matter that Zapu failed to rule the country after independence," Mkandla said."The issue at hand with the new government of Mnangagwa has to be finished as a matter of urgency. The three leaders at Presidium, Mnangagwa, Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga are war veterans themselves and know that Zap[u was government in exile hence it acquired the properties," he said."They must put more effort to resolve the issue and put it to rest. We have some members in Zanu PF, MDC and many other parties while some are not even in any politics. The question is when these properties are returned who will receive them. Who is regrouping the Zipra veterans for that purpose."Mkandla said the Zipra Veterans Association led by Ben Ncube, Secretary General Petros Sibanda and spokesperson Buster Magwizi is better placed to over see on those properties at all cost."We will not allow selfish fly by night Zipra veterans associations to take charge of the properties affairs. We will soon name and shame them if they try to hijack the process for their selfish ends. The president is a lawyer and former Zapu member who knows that Zapu was government in exile and we trust he is willing to assists in the return of the properties," Mkandla said.He said the presidium must act promptly to resolve the issues as its now boiling among members who are getting impatient over the delay in the return of the properties.