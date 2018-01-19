Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
A 35-year-old Guruve woman was found dead in the bush at Muriofold farm Guruve on Wednesday (yesterday) afternoon by residents.

It is understood Sekai Mapusa (35) left her home with an axe to fetch fire wood in the bush before her body was found with three deep cuts from the axe since it had blood stains.

Bulawayo24.com learnt that the deceased apparently had an affair with her neighbour Bigie Nyahuma (23) who is alleged to have been intimate with her several times in the bush.

However, it is not clear on who actually committed the offence; hence the police have picked Nyahuma and the deceased's husband (yet to be known by Bulawayo24.com) to assist with investigations.

Apparently, murder cases are on the increase in Guruve district as this suspected murder came three weeks after another murder case in Bakasa communal lands, where a husband axed his wife in a jealousy affair.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24New
More on: #Guruve, #Murder, #Axe

Comments

On sale is shop display

4 roomed house on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

On sale are rolex watches

Chev cruise on sale

Dunlop tyres on sale

Magrim and tyre on sale

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo publicly 'shames' wife Sonja

1 hr ago | 399 Views

SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Elections will be a walk over for us,' boasts MDC-T and yet have already started complaining of rigging

5 hrs ago | 548 Views

Kariba Mayor's Cheer Fund still alive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

VST Enterprises codes a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

The UZ's most eccentric and calculative PhD genius!

6 hrs ago | 1625 Views

The experience of coming home

6 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are remorseless killers - MLF

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Surely families of 50,000 Gukurahundi victims should be force to reckon with

8 hrs ago | 816 Views

There is no sincerity on corruption

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

Nelson Chamisa conspiracy theorists

9 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

9 hrs ago | 7647 Views

Mnangagwa meets Swiss President

10 hrs ago | 3294 Views

A report of Zimbabwe genocide

10 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabwe state media should no longer be treasonous and unpatriotic

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

11 hrs ago | 7293 Views

Mnangangwa cracks down on hidden wealth

11 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Mnangagwa's axe seen shifting to CIOs

11 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Factions return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Mnangagwa bans live elephant trade

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

12 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

13 hrs ago | 3407 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

13 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

14 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

15 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

15 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

15 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

16 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

16 hrs ago | 2301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days