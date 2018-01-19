Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-year-old Guruve woman was found dead in the bush at Muriofold farm Guruve on Wednesday (yesterday) afternoon by residents.It is understood Sekai Mapusa (35) left her home with an axe to fetch fire wood in the bush before her body was found with three deep cuts from the axe since it had blood stains.Bulawayo24.com learnt that the deceased apparently had an affair with her neighbour Bigie Nyahuma (23) who is alleged to have been intimate with her several times in the bush.However, it is not clear on who actually committed the offence; hence the police have picked Nyahuma and the deceased's husband (yet to be known by Bulawayo24.com) to assist with investigations.Apparently, murder cases are on the increase in Guruve district as this suspected murder came three weeks after another murder case in Bakasa communal lands, where a husband axed his wife in a jealousy affair.