Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

News / National

by Staff Reporter

One person is reported to have died while two were seriously injured on Tursday evening after a haulage truck rammed into several cars in the Central Business District (CBD) of Zvishavane.According to eye witnesses, the truck lost brakes and started hooting from an estimated 100 metres but the two cars could not get off its way on time to avert the disaster.Eyewitnesses told the ZBC News that the truck which was carrying chrome then veered off the road after ramming into the vehicles.Zvishavane fire department was at the scene trying to remove the carnage with four other cars still trapped under the truck.ZBC News is yet to get details from the police even though the casualties are said to have been ferried by paramedics from the scene.