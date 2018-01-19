Man divorces wife over child's rare disease

News / National

A Zvishavane man has allegedly divorced his teenage wife after their first child developed a rare disease which he blamed on the wife.Image Dave (25) has since surrendered back his wife, Castina Zhou (17) to her parents in Mberengwa and has reportedly approached a mediator in a bid to get his lobola back.In an interview, Ms Zhou, who was married to Dave at the age of 15 said trouble started when their six-month-old baby girl fell ill with a rare disease.She said the girl has a growth on her back which required her to undergo an operation."My husband said he wanted a divorce because he is claiming the rare disease afflicting our kid was as a result of my parents whom he is accusing of bewitching her."He is saying my parents are bitter that he was yet to fully pay the lobola as well as some money they had demanded after he married me while still under age."He is saying he wants part of the lobola he paid back," she said.Zhou said she was now stranded after her parents also rejected her arguing the husband should first pay what they had agreed on.She said the parents were also not keen to assist financially for the child to be taken to hospital."My problem is that I am now living with a distant relative after my parents said I should go back to my husband.They are saying he should foot the bills that a Bulawayo hospital needs for the baby to be treated but I can't force myself on a man who has sought divorce when he is the one who took me back to my parents in the first place," she said.Dave confirmed he was no longer interested in the union with Zhou.He, however, refused to divulge the reasons for divorce accusing this reporter of attempting to intrude in his private life."I divorced and surrendered her back to the parents. You have no right to know why I divorced her, it's a family secret. Why do you want to intrude in my private life?" he said.Meanwhile, Zhou said she was appealing to well wishers for financial assistance to take her child to hospital."I went to United Bulawayo Hospitals and the authorities said there was a significant amount of money needed for the girl to undergo an operation. The doctors said the operation on the girl was urgent but I have no money so I am appealing for help," she said.