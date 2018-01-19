Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Church elder's mischief exposed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A WOLF in sheep's clothing?

While she preaches peace and harmony at church, the same cannot be said about Emilia Doro Muyerai who was dragged to the Bulawayo magistrates' court for violent behaviour.

Sometime in February last year Muyerai stood before a magistrate accused of violent conduct against her family members at an Emakhandeni suburb residence.

She was ordered by the presiding magistrate at the time to stay away from the Emakhandeni family members who had approached the courts seeking a protection order.

Barely nine months later on 10 November the elderly church leader Muyerai (69) was at it again with her violent tendencies but against different family members who reside at Number 4229 Emakhandeni suburb.

The aggrieved family members would have none of it and also approached the courts for redress.

And the beans were spilt in front of magistrate Rumbidzai Mukanga and the members of public sitting in the gallery last Wednesday when Muyerai appeared in court.

"You are again lying because the State learnt that this is not the first time you are appearing in court. We do not expect such behaviour from an old woman like you," said Mukanga.

And the magistrate was not done.

"How do you teach other women at your church to be honest while you are lying in court yourself," she quizzed the accused.

In her defence the accused pleaded with the court for leniency as she said she was a breadwinner taking care of four orphans.

The case against Muyerai for violating a protection order was postponed to 1 February for sentencing.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

24 mins ago | 224 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

27 mins ago | 197 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

31 mins ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

37 mins ago | 326 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4347 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5152 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2181 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1317 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 653 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 803 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1189 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3502 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5446 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days