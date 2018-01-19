Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex pest uncle shamed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
NO MATTER how strong the urge, don't even think of doing it or asking for a round of sex from a relative, especially the one you are staying with.

This warning comes after a Bulawayo man Nduduzo Khumalo was named and shamed by his niece Nkosinomusa Melisa Matshazi who claimed the former had been constantly pestering her for sex.

The two stay together in Sunninghill suburb. Khumalo took his lust too far leading his niece last Friday to seek help from the courts.

Apparently, his continued pestering for intimacy turned him into an epitome of shame.

"My uncle is making it uncomfortable and unsafe for me to stay at home. He said to me that he wanted to change our relationship to a 'like-ship' one. When I asked him what kind of relationship is that, he said it involves people who kiss and engage in sex.

"I told him I was not interested but he keeps on pestering me. Now there is tension in the house and from his brothers over that issue. He is now sending messages on our family WhatsApp group threatening me for exposing him," complained Matshazi.

Some of the messages Khumalo is alleged to have sent his niece were revealed in court.

In a seemingly embarrassing tone, Khumalo disputed his niece's accusations saying the matter was being handled by their family.

"The allegations she is levelling against me are not true. I asked the elders to look into the issue. We have been staying together since 2010 and I never made any sexual moves towards her," said a livid Khumalo.

In some of the messages he sent on their family WhatsApp group he is also accusing Nkosinomusa of "seducing" him.

"Ukumkhipa i-pant and indulged in sex with her, uyangimbuluzela lomntwana. So kutsho ukuthi izinto leziyana ayezenza kimi, kutsho ukuthi phela wayengisethela i-trap. (This child is bragging that I want to remove her underpants and engage in sex with her. So those moves which she was making to me were a trap).

"What if I had fallen into her deadly traps? Where would I be today? I would be in jail. Thank you Lord, Thank you Jesus!" reads part of the messages Khumalo sent to the family WhatsApp group while urging other family members to deal with the issue.

Matshazi who insisted that her uncle became enraged after she didn't return the affection he long had for her, said she no longer wanted him to talk to her in the absence of other family members.

Her wishes were granted when the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya ordered Khumalo not to verbally, abuse or threaten his niece and to talk to her in the absence of other family members.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Sex, #Uncle, #Pest

Comments

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

24 mins ago | 224 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

27 mins ago | 197 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

31 mins ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

37 mins ago | 325 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4345 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5151 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2180 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1317 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 653 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 803 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1189 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3501 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5446 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days