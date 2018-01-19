Latest News Editor's Choice


Pupil helps self to landlord's wife

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
IN a show of shame, a Form Six pupil at Nyoka Secondary School in Gokwe was forced to flee through the window undressed to escape his landlord -  a businessman - after he reportedly caught him poking his wife in his rented room.

The pupil, Desmond Mavhunda, from Manzunga Village who seemed to have taken extra-curricular activities to the next level was reportedly in the habit of waiting for his landlord Charles Chibwayi to sleep before pouncing on his wife Shantel Murove.

A source close to the melodramatic incident who didn't want to be named told B-Metro that while Chibwayi and their child were fast asleep, his wife was in the habit of tiptoeing to the pupil's room to indulge in sex.

On the day they were busted, Chibwayi was reportedly awoken by his wife's screams of pleasure which were emanating from Mavhunda's room.

When he went to investigate, Chibwayi who initially thought they were screams of help was shocked to discover that they were infact screams of joy produced by his wife who was being given the time of her life by Mavhunda.

It is reported that Chibwayi nearly fainted when he found the sexually excited pupil with his wife who was also moaning in pleasure.

"What happened is that Mavhunda, a pupil at Chinyoka Secondary School who was renting a room at Chibwayi's shop fell in love with his wife. The two (Mavhunda and Murove) were in the habit of waking up late at night to engage in sex. Murove was the one who would go to Mavhunda's room.

"On the day they were caught, Chibwayi was awoken at around 11pm by his wife's screams which were coming from Mavhunda's room where they were enjoying sex. When he went to see what was happening he was shocked when he found the two indulging in sex.

"Fearing for his life, Mavhunda who was still undressed was forced to flee through the window undressed," said the source.

The source said while Chibwayi was struggling to come to terms with the sight of his wife being intimate with Mavhunda, Murove exploited the opportunity and bolted out of the house, covering herself with a bedsheet.

The incident was also confirmed by Chief Nemangwe. He said Chibwayi approached him to have the pupil pay damages apparently to cleanse the room he was busted "doing" his wife.

"When the matter was referred to me, Chibwayi's wife claimed Mavhunda invited her to his room under the pretext of fetching some money. While inside his room, she claimed Mavhunda locked the door and tried to force himself on her. She denied sleeping with him.

"On the other hand, Mavhunda said Chibwayi's wife was the one who was pestering him for sex. After Murove repeatedly  claimed that Mavhunda wanted to force himself on her, I advised her to report the matter to the police for attempted rape but up to now I hear she hasn't done so and her husband who seemed to have been disturbed by the incident is insisting that Mavhunda should compensate him for bedding his wife," said Chief Nemangwe.

Source - bmetro
