Man catches wife pants down with 'relative'

News / National

by Staff reporter

IF you thought every man your partner or wife introduces to you as their relative is really a relative you might change your mind after reading this "super" story.A man from Mberengwa Business Centre received the shock of his life when he walked on his wife allegedly undressed and canoodling in bed with a man she had introduced to him as her maternal uncle.The heartbroken man, Isaiah Zhou, reportedly attempted to commit suicide after he discovered that the man, Aleck Moyo,whom his wife Elizabeth Ndlovu had long introduced to him as her relative was infact her lover from her school days.It is reported that on the day-Thursday last week- Zhou busted the two enjoying each other and viciously battered them with a stick.Although all the parties were not available for comment by the time of going to print, a police source close to the incident said when Zhou stumbled upon his wife and Moyo busy between the sheets in their matrimonial bedroom he had returned home from work earlier than expected."Before the incident he had also been suspicious of his wife's conduct after he was tipped by neighbours that the man (Moyo) whose wife was claiming was her maternal uncle and was always visiting his house and sleeping with her when he was away.""Fortunately, when he arrived home he found the door to the bedroom not locked. When he suddenly entered Zhou could not believe his eyes when he found Moyo and his wife busy in the act," said the source.Seething with rage, Zhou reportedly set on the two with kicks and blows causing a commotion that attracted curious neighbours and passersby.The source further said when Zhou tried to report the matter to the police his relatives advised him not to do so as it was going to be difficult to pin down Moyo owing to the fact that there was mutual consent.This was reportedly not the first time Zhou had busted his wife being involved romantically. He once reportedly caught her two years and she apologised.Moyo who is also reportedly on the run after the shameful incident did not file assault charges against Zhou despite the injuries he suffered during the scuffle.Meanwhile, Zhou has since divorced his wife citing it was risky to live with her.