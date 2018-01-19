Children flee 'monster' dad

News / National

by Staff reporter

MONSTER dad!When they see their father, they run for their dear lives leaving him wondering what his own children take him for.In a bid to force the children to accept him as their father, he used force to take away the three children aged 12, 10, three and two from their mother landing himself in trouble.Cleopatra Tshili was forced to drag her ex-husband Jabulani Dungeni to court after he refused to return their four children whom he had taken during school holidays. To massage his ego, he told the woman that he was taking the children to his rural home since they did not like him.Dungeni, appearing before magistrate Tancy Dube, revealed that he took the children by force because their mother was influencing them to have a bad attitude towards him."I do not have fair access to my children and they always run away from me," said Dungeni, justifying his actions.Tshili applied for custody of their children stating that Dungeni was an irresponsible father and he had breached their agreement of bringing back the children soon after the festive season."Dungeni took our four children for holidays, but surprisingly he phoned me saying I will never see them again as they were not coming back."From the time I was pregnant, he never supported us and I paid maternity bills on my own. I am not even influencing the children to act the way they do, but they are aware of what was happening before I moved out of the matrimonial home," said Tshili.She further revealed that Dungeni does not have good relations with his children because he always threatens to fix them by taking them to his rural home where they will have to walk a long distance to get to school.It was all smiles for Tshili as the magistrate granted the order in her favour to have children in her custody.