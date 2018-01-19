Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman languishes in remand

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO woman who fatally stabbed her husband before burning his corpse after he accused her of infidelity is languishing in remand prison since July 4, 2016, as her matter is yet to be transferred to the High Court for trial.

Lakela Sweswe (25) of 156 Buena Vista, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi on Wednesday, who further remanded her in custody to February 7 pending transfer of the matter to High Court for trial.

The court heard that on June 8, 2016, Sweswe's husband, Anifa Mlauzi, arrived home late from a beer drink and found his wife fast asleep.

He allegedly woke her up, and accused her of having extramarital affairs, culminating in a fight.

In the heat of the moment, Sweswe allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and fatally stabbed Mlauzi on the neck.

She allegedly dragged his body out of the main house and dumped it in the couple's asbestos shack.

Two days later, she allegedly covered the corpse with a blanket, poured paraffin on it and set it ablaze.

She then moved to her in-laws' residence in Kensington and stayed with them for three weeks, but kept them in the dark over their son's whereabouts.

Mlauzi's remains were later discovered by their neighbour, leading to Sweswe's arrest.

In her statement to the police, Sweswe allegedly confessed to killing her husband.

Source - newsday
