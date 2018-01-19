Hooker bashed for poor performance

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Kwekwe hooker received a thorough hiding from a client who felt she did not give him enough pleasure between the sheets.The case came to light when the thigh vendor, Princess Ncube, filed an assault charge against Gladmore Gondo for thrashing her for failing to satisfy him.On the day in question the two were drinking beer at Mbizo Inn Night Club.At around 3am, Gondo inquired about the all-night service from Ncube before the two agreed to spend the remainder of the night together at her home in Mbizo 11.Upon arrival, the two then indulged in sexual intercourse, but Gondo was left unsatisfied and asked for more.Ncube, however, refused to offer more services before Gondo had paid the $10 that they had agreed on.Gondo insisted on paying after being satisfied leading to a disagreement between the two.Gondo immediately went berserk before he grabbed a chair and used it to hit her on the head before forcibly grabbing her cellphone and smashing it on the floor.Ncube sustained a deep cut on the head and a swollen left eye.She made a report to the police leading to the arrest of Gondo.In mitigation, Gondo told the court that he was disappointed with the way Ncube treated her."I was not satisfied and we couldn't agree on that issue and I ended up beating her. I apologise for my actions which were a result of being drunk," he said.Gondo was sentenced to six months in prison after he appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Lavroe Philemon facing assault charges.He heaved a sigh of relief after Philemon suspended the sentence for 205 hours of community service at Mbizo Police Station.Maggie Ruzive prosecuted.