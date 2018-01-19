Bitter family hauls prophet over coals

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEAL gone sour?A Zvishavane family has dragged their family prophet to court claiming he defrauded them of $600, but the prophet disputed the allegations as bitterness on the family's part.The self proclaimed prophet Saino Mushonga (50) of Mfelandawonye in Beitbridge found himself in trouble after one of his clients reported that he robbed her of $600.However, appearing before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja, Mushonga said the woman, Leah Munyanani was lying as she teamed up with her family to fix him. He added that his services did not come cheap."These people are lying, I never met this woman in 2017 and they are just fixing me for charging them a lot of money when their brother was sick," said Mushonga.The court heard that the complainant Munyanani on an unknown date during the month of July 2017 met Mushonga at N Richards wholesale.The woman was looking for someone who could use her bank card in exchange for cash and she struck the deal with Mushonga who claimed to be having $600 cash.The complainant used her bank card and they bought cigarettes worth $600.It is reported that Mushonga disappeared after getting his cigarettes without giving the woman her money.She never reported the matter to the police until on 3 January 2018 when she met the accused roaming in town.Mushonga was then arrested on fraud charges and he pleaded not guilty citing that it was a fabricated report as he never met the woman in July. In an effort to prove his innocence, he even questioned the woman why she never reported the issue to police considering that the bank card she claims they had used belonged to his son who is a police officer.The magistrate remanded Mushonga out of custody to 26 January.