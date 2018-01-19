Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier in trouble for attacking wife, stealing her $130

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and his three brothers are in trouble after they allegedly ganged up and attacked his wife before stealing $130 and leaving her unconscious, following a dispute over car keys she had snatched from the family vehicle.

The four brothers, Charles Maphosa (42), a ZNA member residing at MQ HQ1 Brigade, Bulawayo, Abel (45) of Emakhandeni, Never (18) of Zimbili Extension Mbembesi and Anele (35) of Makokoba, denied the assault charge when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi.

The four were on Wednesday remanded out of custody on $30 bail. They will appear in court on February 1 for commencement of trial.

The court heard that on December 16 last year at 5:40pm, Charles' wife Petunia Maphosa (36), left a hair salon at Pioneer House in Bulawayo going home.

When she approached the corner of First Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, she saw their family vehicle, a Honda Step Wagon, parked by the roadside and disembarked from the vehicle which was taking her home.

She went to the car and took the ignition key, questioning why her husband had blocked her bank cards.

Charles then called his three brothers and a misunderstanding ensued. Abel grabbed Petunia and held her tight demanding the car keys.
Never allegedly assaulted her with an unknown object and she fell. Abel and Never are said to have dragged her to the roadside, where they further assaulted her all over the body. Anele also joined in the assault.

Charles allegedly took an iron rod and hit his wife once on the nose, leaving her with a bloody nose.

The court heard he searched her hand bag and took $130. Petunia fell unconscious and an ambulance was called which took her to a hospital.

A report made to the police and the four brothers were arrested.

Source - newsday
More on: #Soldier, #Wife, #Stealing

