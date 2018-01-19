Latest News Editor's Choice


Three pupils gang rape schoolmate

Three Rusape pupils who allegedly took turns to gang rape a mentally challenged schoolmate who had been raped by the school headmaster before have been arrested and appeared in court last week.

The three pupils who cannot be named as they are 17, 16 and 17 years old allegedly raped the 16 year old school mate after telling her that they deserve to sleep with her since she had already slept with the headmaster.

The headmaster of the college, which has since been closed down, Evans Gotora (28) is serving a 15 year jail term after he was convicted of raping the pupil in question.

The three pupils who are represented by Rusape lawyer Mr Maxwell Chiwanza were not asked to plead by regional magistrate Mr Livingstone Chipadza.

He transferred the matter to Mutare after Mr Chiwanza applied for the recusal of both Mr Chipadza and district prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira arguing that during the trial of Gotora, they heard evidence which incriminates the three juveniles.

Mr Mutyasira told the court that the three juveniles took turns to rape the complainant in a gulley while the other accused persons were waiting for their turn.

"On dates unknown to the prosecutor during the period extending from 1 May 2017 to 30 May 2017 at around 4pm, the complainant was alone on her way home when the three accused persons met her.

"The accused persons asked the complainant to do what she did with their headmaster Evans Gotora and the complainant agreed.

"They led the complainant to a gulley and they all got into the gulley.

"Accused one proceeded to abuse the complainant while accused two and three were watching.

"After accused one was done, accused two took over and later accused three also abused the complainant.

"On another day complainant was on her way home when accused three approached her and took her to his house. The accused took the complainant to his house and no one was around and proceeded to abuse her. The matter came to light when complainant had revealed that her headmaster had sexual intercourse with her," said Mr Mutyasira.

Mr Chipadza rolled the matter to 16 February 2018 at Mutare regional magistrate court.
Source - manicapost

Most Popular In 7 Days