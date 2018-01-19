Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
OVER 40% of children in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo do not have birth certificates, a survey conducted by civic groups has revealed.

Speaking during a feedback meeting with civic organisations and stakeholders at Esigodini Town Council on Wednesday, Women in Leadership Development (WILD) programmes officer, Permanent Ngoma said children in the three provinces face challenges in accessing identity documents.

"According to the 2012 census, there are 1 036 865 children aged between 0-18 years in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South, so an estimated 445 852 children in these provinces do not have birth certificates and this has long-term effects as some have failed to access education and employment due to that," she said.

"We conducted a research to find out why children do not have access to documentation and we found out that there are a lot of factors contributing to that."

Speaking at the same event, Esigodini ward 16 councillor Patson Sibanda said the exodus of people to South Africa and many other countries had caused a spike in the number of children without documentation in the region.

"Over the past years we have had a lot of our children going to South Africa and other countries in search of greener pastures and they settle there and start families. Most of them do not have passports and when they have children, they are unable to take identity documents for them," Sibanda said.

He said some send their children back home and do not bother to apply for birth certificates.

"They do not realise that that has long-term effects on the life of the child. There is need for awareness campaigns because there is an information gap. People need to know that a birth certificate is the most important document as it is a gateway to every other document that one must acquire," Sibanda said.

The other reasons that were raised include lack of information on requirements for birth certificate applications, inability to pay the required fees, time spent at the registrar's office, and the poor customer service by personnel at registry and negligence.

The survey was conducted by WILD, Emthonjeni Women's Forum, Basilizwi, Lupane Women's Development Trust and Inkanyezi Development Trust, among others.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Neat student accommodation available

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Mercedes sprinter door handles


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

23 mins ago | 207 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

26 mins ago | 186 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

30 mins ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

36 mins ago | 316 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5142 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2168 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5433 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4235 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 529 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 334 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days