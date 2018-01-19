Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) deputy chairperson Nannette Silukhuni was on Wednesday grilled at a corruption debate over the anti-graft body's perceived selective arrests and wasting taxpayers' money pursuing frivolous cases.

Speaking at a debate organised by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC), Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa said the people who cheered when former President Robert Mugabe was ousted were now losing hope in the new government's corruption fight.

"The hope that was built on November 18 by people has been dashed by the appointment of deadwood in the Cabinet. You cannot expect that Cabinet to fight corruption, but during this short period before elections they will try to cover their corrupt tracks hoping it will befall on them soon," Mutasa said.

Mutasa said he did not believe Zacc would do its work without interference as some of the corrupt people were now allegedly surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The discussion was titled: "60 days post Robert Mugabe - corruption in Zimbabwe: are there sacred cows?"

CiZC chairperson Rashid Mahiya said Zacc was wasting taxpayers' money by arresting former ministers loyal to Mugabe for possession of beans and donating televisions while there were serious cases which needed to be investigated like the disappearance of $15 billion diamond revenue.

"You (Zacc) cannot expect people to say you are achieving your goal of fighting corruption when you arrest someone for possessing beans and donating televisions.

"You are now an instrument of fighting a faction of Zanu-PF at the expense of taxpayers' money and the people are not happy about that," Mahiya said.

Delegates also confronted Zacc commissioner Silukhuni over Zacc's decision not to charge former First Lady Grace Mugabe, Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu and ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira, among others.

However, Silukhuni refuted the allegations that Zacc was targeting G40 faction members insisting the anti-graft body was investigation officials in Mnangagwa's administration.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #ZACC, #Mnangagwa, #Mugabe

Comments

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Justice for Zimbabwe genocide victims

5 mins ago | 16 Views

Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo

14 mins ago | 198 Views

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

39 mins ago | 436 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

42 mins ago | 346 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

46 mins ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

52 mins ago | 470 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

3 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4632 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2235 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1365 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

6 hrs ago | 814 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 770 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1207 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5577 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4385 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 692 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 878 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days