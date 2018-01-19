Teacher fatally stabbed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mberengwa teacher was fatally stabbed by an unknown assailant outside his house while trying to locate the person who was pelting the roof of his house with stones.Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the murder of Mr Cleopas Nkomo, a teacher at Magavakava Primary School in Mberengwa by an unknown assailant.She said the incident happened on Monday evening around 11pm, when Mr Nkomo was stabbed to death outside his house by the suspected killer who had been pelting the roof of the house."We are appealing to members of the public who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police station," she said.