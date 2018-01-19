Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher fatally stabbed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A Mberengwa teacher was fatally stabbed by an unknown assailant outside his house while trying to locate the person who was pelting the roof of his house with stones.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the murder of Mr Cleopas Nkomo, a teacher at Magavakava Primary School in Mberengwa by an unknown assailant.

She said the incident happened on Monday evening around 11pm, when Mr Nkomo was stabbed to death outside his house by the suspected killer who had been pelting the roof of the house.

"We are appealing to members of the public who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police station," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Teacher, #Fatal, #Stab

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available

Mercedes sprinter door handles


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Justice for Zimbabwe genocide victims

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo

12 mins ago | 114 Views

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

37 mins ago | 398 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

39 mins ago | 321 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

43 mins ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

49 mins ago | 450 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

3 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

3 hrs ago | 794 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4593 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5286 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2229 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1356 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

6 hrs ago | 813 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 769 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1207 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5553 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days