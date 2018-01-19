Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Prosecutor-General (PG) Advocate Ray Goba has ordered prosecutors to immediately stop complainants from withdrawing matters before the court through affidavits saying the practice had no legal grounding.

In a circular addressed to all prosecutors, Adv Goba said the scrapping of withdrawal affidavits is in line with the adoption of the country's new prosecutorial guidelines.

"This practice of permitting complainants to depose affidavits purporting to be the basis for the State to withdraw charges against an accused person whose matter is pending trial or completion of trial has no legal foundation or support. Accordingly, pending the adoption of new prosecutorial guidelines, the practice of accepting and relying on withdrawal affidavits in prosecutorial decision making must cease," said Adv Goba.

He said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials should comply with the new requirement.

"All officers of the NPA are directed that they must with immediate effect cease all reliance on such affidavits in making decisions regarding prosecution of criminal offenders," said Adv Goba.

"The instruction shall be brought to the attention of the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission."

Adv Goba said although the new regulation was likely to force some witnesses to be hostile towards the State by changing attitudes or refusing to testify against accused persons, the law of criminal procedure and evidence has adequate remedies to deal with those issues.

"Similarly the law has a provisions to address the concerns of vulnerable witnesses and to protect their identities and publicity in certain situations," said Adv Goba.

Complainants who withdraw matters before the courts mostly involve domestic violence and rape related cases.

Adv Goba said by acceding to the complainants' wish to withdraw the matter before the courts was tantamount to violating some of the complainant's fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.

He said withdrawal affidavits were not provided for in any statute or rule of court.

"It is a practice that appears to have developed initially as a measure to assess the bona fides of complainants who for one reason or another wished to have a charge against an accused person withdrawn and to ensure that once withdrawn there would be no comeback by complainants for the same matter," he said.

Adv Goba said the practice was amenable to abuse and corrupt usage.

"It can even be abused for extortion. Complainants need to be informed that once they file a complaint of conduct that is criminal in nature with the police, NPA assumes full responsibility for the matter and the complainant becomes a witness for the State in the criminal investigation and subsequent trial proceedings," said the PG.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Case, #Goba

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Neat student accommodation available

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Mercedes sprinter door handles


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

23 mins ago | 206 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

26 mins ago | 183 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

29 mins ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

35 mins ago | 315 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4316 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5138 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2167 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3493 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5433 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4233 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 529 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 334 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days