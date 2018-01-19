Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

News / National

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) officers from Marondera, Juru and Chinamhora police stations were involved in a nasty brawl over the right to guard a lucrative Cynthian Gold Mine in Goromonzi.The rival camps unleashed dogs on each other, resulting in some officers sustaining deep wounds.The suspects who are dog handlers from Marondera Police Station Samuel Chinsela (29) and Obey Navaya (22) have been summoned to appear on trial before magistrate Rumbidzai Dzumbira on February 9.They are being charged with disorderly conduct.It is the State's case that on July 29 last year, Chinsela and Navaya were part of the team that was drawn from Marondera Police district to beef manpower at Cynthian mine, Chief Chinamhora, Goromonzi.The State alleges on August 1, the situation at the mine was now calm and all police stations from Marondera, Chinamhora and Juru were ordered to stand down, leaving just a few officers to monitor the situation at the mine.This did not go down well with the two as they felt something fishy was being brewed by the commanders and Chinsela allegedly started shouting on top of the voice threatening to set dogs on Assistant Inspector Trymore Hofisi who was part of the command of the deployment.It is alleged Navaya joined in and they both proceeded to the windlass where Lovemore Peter and other two male adults were receiving gold ore from the mine shaft. Chinsela again threatened to set the dogs at them if they remained there.The State alleges all the mine employees and police officers took to their heels in different directions as Chinsela and Navaya charged at them.Constable Tafadzwa Hove, who was also on duty at the mine, challenged the duo's actions and Chinsela allegedly set the dog on Hove who also unleashed his dog on Chinsela and Navaya.The duo's dogs were allegedly overpowered and all the dogs turned against Chinsela and Navaya.The two allegedly suffered dog bite lacerations and wounds.Chinsela and Navaya were finally arrested and they were referred to hospital for treatment.Yeukai Musengi will represent the State.