Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF, Bulawayo war vets reconcile

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF and war veterans' Bulawayo provincial leaders have reconciled, pledging to work together in rebuilding the party ahead of harmonised elections slated for later this year.

The Professor Callistus Ndlovu-led Zanu-PF provincial executive yesterday met war veterans' leaders led by Cephas Ncube at Davies Hall party's provincial offices.

In a briefing after the meeting, the party's provincial spokesperson Christopher Sibanda said the meeting between the party and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association Bulawayo provincial leaders was meant to mend broken relations.

"You might be aware that in the old dispensation war veterans were no longer welcome at Davies Hall except for those who were preferred by the previous provincial executive. So it's a new dispensation hence war veterans came to meet up with the new party's leadership so that we can plan ahead together on matters concerning Zanu-PF," said Sibanda.

He said during the meeting, it was resolved that war veterans will hold positions in the party's structures from cell level going up.

"We resolved that war veterans should be involved in all the party's structures from cell up the hierarchy. War veterans had become fed up with what was happening in the party. The situation was so bad that even party members were discouraged from attending meetings at the war veterans' provincial headquarters at Entumbane," he said.

In 2015, some senior party members including Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Angeline Masuku were suspended from Zanu-PF after they attended a war veterans' meeting at Entumbane.

Davies Hall had become home to a war veterans' splinter group led by fugitive, Mr George Mlala.

Sibanda said Zanu-PF and war veterans agreed to start on a new page which will see the affiliate organisation using its structures to mobilise people to support the party.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Rodwell Mpofu said the relations between Zanu-PF and its affiliate organisation had become toxic but they have now reconnected.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial executive will from today hold meetings with its districts to apprise them on the new political dispensation which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa coming to power.

"Tomorrow (today) at 4PM Area1 will hold a meeting at Davies Hall with Area 2's meeting being held at Magwegwe sub office on Saturday at 2PM while Area 3's meeting will be held on Sunday at Njube police grounds at 2PM," said Sibanda.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

23 mins ago | 197 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

25 mins ago | 176 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

29 mins ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

35 mins ago | 314 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4307 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5131 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2165 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1308 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3493 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5432 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4232 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days