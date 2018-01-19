Zanu-PF, Bulawayo war vets reconcile

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF and war veterans' Bulawayo provincial leaders have reconciled, pledging to work together in rebuilding the party ahead of harmonised elections slated for later this year.The Professor Callistus Ndlovu-led Zanu-PF provincial executive yesterday met war veterans' leaders led by Cephas Ncube at Davies Hall party's provincial offices.In a briefing after the meeting, the party's provincial spokesperson Christopher Sibanda said the meeting between the party and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association Bulawayo provincial leaders was meant to mend broken relations."You might be aware that in the old dispensation war veterans were no longer welcome at Davies Hall except for those who were preferred by the previous provincial executive. So it's a new dispensation hence war veterans came to meet up with the new party's leadership so that we can plan ahead together on matters concerning Zanu-PF," said Sibanda.He said during the meeting, it was resolved that war veterans will hold positions in the party's structures from cell level going up."We resolved that war veterans should be involved in all the party's structures from cell up the hierarchy. War veterans had become fed up with what was happening in the party. The situation was so bad that even party members were discouraged from attending meetings at the war veterans' provincial headquarters at Entumbane," he said.In 2015, some senior party members including Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Angeline Masuku were suspended from Zanu-PF after they attended a war veterans' meeting at Entumbane.Davies Hall had become home to a war veterans' splinter group led by fugitive, Mr George Mlala.Sibanda said Zanu-PF and war veterans agreed to start on a new page which will see the affiliate organisation using its structures to mobilise people to support the party.Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Rodwell Mpofu said the relations between Zanu-PF and its affiliate organisation had become toxic but they have now reconnected.Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial executive will from today hold meetings with its districts to apprise them on the new political dispensation which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa coming to power."Tomorrow (today) at 4PM Area1 will hold a meeting at Davies Hall with Area 2's meeting being held at Magwegwe sub office on Saturday at 2PM while Area 3's meeting will be held on Sunday at Njube police grounds at 2PM," said Sibanda.