Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

News / National

by Staff reporter

War veterans in Buhera have called for the expulsion of Zanu-PF's Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (pictured), accusing him of exhibiting some G40 cabal "divisive" traits.The war veterans alleged that the outspoken Chinotimba had not repented despite him known as a G40 cabal activist.Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) Manicaland chairman Gift Kagweda, who is also the ruling party's provincial political commissar, yesterday confirmed receiving a complaint letter from Buhera war veterans raising concerns over Chinotimba's conduct.Kagweda said they would soon investigate the allegations raised against Chinotimba."We have received the letter, but we can't take action without investigating, we are investigating the allegations,'' he said.In the letter, signed by Buhera district war veterans chairman Nelson Mahamba, Chinotimba is accused of labelling all executive members of the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led ZNLWVA as "bogus''.The group alleges that Chinotimba once collected money from villagers in preparation for a rally that was addressed by Grace Mugabe at Mutiusinazita, but he allegedly diverted it to his personal use.Contacted for comment, Chinotimba hits back at Mahamba, describing him as a "fool''."I am a member of central committee and do you think I can be fired in Zanu-PF? Do you think you can fire the best Member of Parliament in Zanu-PF?" Chinotimba retorted.He added: "We have some war veterans who are being used for money and in the end lie. Yes, I supported Zanu-PF and (Robert) Mugabe just like any other person including the current President."But it is a lie that I was a member of G40. They are trying to tarnish my image, but I am sorry, it is not going to work."I am a principled man, how can I support dead things like G40? I never benefited anything from G40 because it was a dead project."