Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga was last night spotted coming out of a top private hospital in Borrowdale, Harare, amid reports of a health scare.

Chiwenga was being helped by aides, who surrounded him as he got into a silver Mercedes Benz S class vehicle through the back door after spending hours at the facility.

It could not be immediately established what Chiwenga was doing at the institution.

Although an official at the private hospital claimed the VP was visiting a relative, another official alleged that Chiwenga had been taken ill earlier and stabilised.

Chiwenga was later driven off the hospital premises in a motorcade whose other vehicles included a Black Mercedes Benz S class and a maroon Range Rover with South African number plates.

A military police double cab vehicle was also parked at the hospital although it was not part of Chiwenga's motorcade.

Media, Information and Broadcasting Services ministry principal director Regis Chikowore was not reachable for a comment last night.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chiwenga, #Coup, #Health

Comments

Elephant lounge suites

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Harare is not safe,' says Minister

15 mins ago | 97 Views

Police man steals 10 rifles

16 mins ago | 125 Views

'She's a gold digger!'

17 mins ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF councillor demands voter registration serial numbers in Guruve

57 mins ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Davos, off to Addis Abbaba

2 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Justice for Zimbabwe genocide victims

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 3247 Views

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

3 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

3 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

3 hrs ago | 1300 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

4 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

4 hrs ago | 3758 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

5 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

5 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

5 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

5 hrs ago | 6452 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6355 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

6 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2603 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

6 hrs ago | 1711 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

6 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

6 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

6 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

7 hrs ago | 850 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

8 hrs ago | 732 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

8 hrs ago | 887 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

8 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

8 hrs ago | 1316 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

8 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

8 hrs ago | 6421 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

8 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

8 hrs ago | 903 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

8 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

8 hrs ago | 764 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

8 hrs ago | 693 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chipanga is back!

8 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days