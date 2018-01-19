Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai is reportedly battling for his life in South Africa, where he is receiving treatment, as his condition continues to deteriorate amid reports that his doctors have indicated the former Prime Minister has three months to live.

Close family members confirmed the development yesterday, saying his medical team had summoned his close relatives to South Africa to update them on his latest condition.

Other sources, who have been in contact with Tsvangirai and his family, said while the former Premier was alive and responding to treatment, his health continued to deteriorate.

"The president is alive, but his health has deteriorated from the time he left the country.

"He is not feeling well and everyone is worried about his health.

"I saw social media messages saying he is dead, that is not correct, he is still alive," the source said.

Tsvangirai's family is reported to be in South Africa after doctors reportedly sent an alert to them over his health.

Doctors have also reportedly stopped Tsvangirai from being moved to Germany, where his wife, Elizabeth, wanted him to meet an unnamed Zimbabwean prophet and attend two chemotherapy sessions.

"In a final bid to turn his health fortunes, Tsvangirai is set to fly out of South Africa anytime soon for healing in Germany, where he is reportedly set to meet a prophet.

"Elizabeth has since organised and received visas for the three-day trip for an undisclosed party delegation travelling with Tsvangirai to Germany and they have been granted their visas.

"The prophet in question is said to have prophesied that Tsvangirai is going to win the 2018 polls, beating Mnangagwa in a shock outcome," the source said.

A source in South Africa, said Tsvangirai was under close monitoring from his medical team and was not likely to be politically active.

This has left the MDC-T in limbo over its electoral candidate, less than five months from the general election.

A party member said he had spoken to the family yesterday morning and was told Tsvangirai was admitted in hospital.

"He is in hospital and he was supposed to have a teleconference with the party leadership today (yesterday).

"I am not sure if it went ahead, but that was the plan. Obviously people can't keep calling and checking if he is still alive," the source said.

The teleconference never happened, according to sources, who said the former Premier was in serious pain and unable to talk after a chemo session, which was both draining and painful.

Acting MDC-T president Elias Mudzuri refused to get into the details of Tsvangirai's health, saying it was social media rumours, which he described as false.

Tsvangirai's spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka was not available for comment, as his number was unreachable.

The former Premier, who has contested against former President Robert Mugabe in three presidential elections, has been in and out of hospital since he announced he was battling cancer of the colon almost two years ago.

He last appeared in public at the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa last November and has not been running the party since then.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

22 mins ago | 195 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

25 mins ago | 176 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

29 mins ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

35 mins ago | 313 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4306 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2163 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3493 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4230 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days