War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

News / National

by Staff reporter

Veterans of the country's liberation struggle are making overtures to MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to work with President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a yet-to-be-tabled arrangement that might result in the postponement of general elections.Although Mnangagwa has announced that the country would go to elections no later than July, his allies are engaged in behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to strike confidence-building' arrangement with the MDC leader in the hope of breathing life into the country's tottering economy.ZNLWVA secretary-general said they are planning to hold a massive rally at Zimbabwe Grounds to consult with the public. Matemadanda said if people say they want Tsvangirai to be part of the new dispensation, theirs would be to convey the message to Mnangagwa.