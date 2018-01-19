Makarau to be replaced by female judge

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave his clearest hint that he would appoint another female as the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson following Rita Makarau's surprise resignation, with three female judges being tipped for the high-pressure job.Tipped for the post are Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, High Courts judges Loice Matanda-Moyo and Priscilla Chigumba.But insiders said Chigumba is now front-runner to be Zec chairperson.