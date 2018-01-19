Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A Zimbabwean man is fighting for his life at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Bostwana after he was stabbed twice just below his left breast in a bar brawl last Thursday.Superintended Amos Kekgathetse of Tshesebe Police Station confirmed the incident and said the 34-year-old Shepherd Ndlovu is in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) following the brutal attack."Three Batswana men aged between 20 and 25 years have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at a bar at Themashanga village," said Kekgathetse, adding that the police are closely monitoring the victim's situation.The police boss said the suspects are denying suggestions from eyewitnesses, that they attacked Ndlovu out of jealousy as he was drinking a larger while they were drinking a cheaper opaque beer."The suspects are giving a different version of the story. They are accusing the victim of provoking them by splashing them with beer when he was opening and failing to apologize," said Kekgathetse.He said the police are still to record a statement from the victim who is still unable to speak because of the seriousness of the stab wounds he sustained.