MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

The MDC has said it is profoundly saddened by the passing of former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education and former Senator for Bulilima Mangwe, Addington Lutho Tapela, who passed on last Friday."Our deepest sympathies to the Tapela family and as we mourn with you during this sad time, may God grant you strength to bear this irreparable loss. A selfless servant of the people, Tapela was a rare breed of politician, dignified and sincere. In his various leadership caps, he showed a devoted sense of service to the people of Matebeleland and Zimbabwe as a whole, standing out as beacon of light to many," said the MDC."An educationist par excellence, Cde Tapela will be fondly remembered for his sterling contribution to the nation's education sector. His experience and passion for education made him a perfect national ambassador of the hopes of a new Zimbabwe through his role as deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education during the Inclusive government. Tapela also served as MDC Matabeleland South Director of Elections in 2006 and in 2011 he was elevated to the party's National Council.""As MDC we will always value his selfless contribution to the movement and the democratic struggle as a whole. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Hamba kahle Baba Tapela."