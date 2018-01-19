Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
The MDC has said it is profoundly saddened by the passing of former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education and former Senator for Bulilima Mangwe, Addington Lutho Tapela, who passed on last Friday.

"Our deepest sympathies to the Tapela family and as we mourn with you during this sad time, may God grant you strength to bear this irreparable loss. A selfless servant of the people, Tapela was a rare breed of politician, dignified and sincere. In his various leadership caps, he showed a devoted sense of service to the people of Matebeleland and Zimbabwe as a whole, standing out as beacon of light to many," said the MDC.

"An educationist par excellence, Cde Tapela will be fondly remembered for his sterling contribution to the nation's education sector. His experience and passion for education made him a perfect national ambassador of the hopes of a new Zimbabwe through his role as deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education during the Inclusive government. Tapela also served as MDC Matabeleland South Director of Elections in 2006 and in 2011 he was elevated to the party's National Council."

"As MDC we will always value his selfless contribution to the movement and the democratic struggle as a whole. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Hamba kahle Baba Tapela."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #MDC, #Tapela, #Died

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

22 mins ago | 190 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

25 mins ago | 172 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

28 mins ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

34 mins ago | 308 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5124 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2162 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3488 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5428 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days