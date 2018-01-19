Latest News Editor's Choice


China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

by Mary-Kate Kahari
Cape Town - Zimbabwe's massive diamond wealth discovered in Marange, is being plundered by China and the country's political elites in the ruling Zanu PF government, Spotlight Zimbabwe Editor, Itai Mushekwe, has revealed in a German nationwide television broadcaster 3sat, hitherto not seen in Zimbabwe.

3sat is a public, advertising-free, German-language television network. It is primarily aimed at audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It is however available across Europe by satellite.

In the 3 minute interview first broadcast on  26 April 2016, Mushekwe also talks about the press freedom situation in Zimbabwe, and the dangers critical journalists operating in the country are still exposed to.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, has said it is considering building reserves of gold and diamonds to back the eventual relaunch of the country's own currency. The nation abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar in February 2009 after an economic collapse saw inflation surge to about 500-billion percent, according to the International Monetary Fund, after exports slumped and international lenders had withdrawn lines of credit. This resulted in the central bank printing banknotes with a face value of 100-trillion Zimbabwe dollars, according to a Bloomberg report this week.

