If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said if President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted.This come at a time when calls for Mnangagwa to address the issues are escalating ahead of the soon to be held elections."If the ED government addresses deeply serious national governance issues like the Gukuruhundi matter and the economy ticks, very few people will be skeptical of his intentions."We surely don't enjoy being seen as perennial critics without a cause. We love Zimbabwe too bad. We died for this country too," Ruhanya said.