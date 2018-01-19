Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said if President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted.

This come at a time when calls for Mnangagwa to address the issues are escalating ahead of the soon to be held elections.

"If the ED government addresses deeply serious national governance issues like the Gukuruhundi matter and the economy ticks, very few people will be skeptical of his intentions.

"We surely don't enjoy being seen as perennial critics without a cause. We love Zimbabwe too bad. We died for this country too," Ruhanya said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

22 mins ago | 186 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

24 mins ago | 168 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

28 mins ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

34 mins ago | 304 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4293 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5120 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2161 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5428 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4222 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days