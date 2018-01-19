Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T Deputy President Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a weaker opponent than his predecessor, President Robert Mugabe and comes as a God given gift to the opposition that had struggled to dislodge the latter from power.According to NewZimbabwe.com, he was guest speaker during a panel discussion at SAPES Trust Thursday where he also vowed his party would block attempts by the new President to either bring forward or delay the 2018 elections.Mandaza was blunt in scolding the main opposition for running too fast to sanitise the "military coup" which ousted Mugabe in the vain hope some of its leaders would be co-opted into what was widely believed was to be a transitional government led by Mnangagwa.Mandaza said the opposition was used during massive demonstrations that were in solidarity with the "coup" and later ditched by Mnangagwa as soon as he was ensconced at State House.But Chamisa was quick to say the opposition participation in the activities that accompanied Mugabe's shock ouster were in fact their own celebration on the emergence of a weaker candidate than Mugabe."We make no apology for participating in the demonstrations. For us Mugabe was a very difficult opponent than ED," said the Kuwadzana MP."It's a strategic decision we made. As far as we are concerned, ED is a weaker candidate compared to Mugabe. Why is ED weaker, he is charisma free; why is ED weaker, he does not have grassroots support; why is ED weaker, he has no track record."His track record is a track record of defeat. Defeat even by junior people like (Blessing, former Kwekwe…MP) Chebundo."So for us in terms of confronting a political opponent we had to redefine the opponent and we wanted to help Zanu PF to give us a weaker opponent in ED…we still believe that ED is our next guest for defeat. We have no doubt about that."