Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNWELL MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly been stopped from flying to Germany for further treatment after South African doctors who have been attending to him have said the long flight to the European country was not safe for his deteriorating condition.Sources within the MDC-T told NewZimbabwe.com Thursday that the former Prime Minister's situation has gone dire hence the decision that he be flown to Europe."He was supposed to fly to Germany for further treatment but doctors said it was not safe for him to fly in his current condition," said a top party official close to the veteran opposition leader.The source said the Tsvangirai family had considered taking him for further treatment overseas as his situation was becoming too desperate.