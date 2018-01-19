Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

News / National

Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates Position Centre Name Candidature 1 St Faith's Secondary School 107 2 Nyanga High School 65 3 St Anthony's High School 72 4 Sandringham Secondary School 64 5 St Ignatius College 65 6 Hebron High School 30 7 Shungu High School 85 8 Zaka High School 28 9 Chinorumba Secondary School 21 11 St David's Bonda 84 12 Roosevelt Girls' High School 91 13 Chatikobo High School 21 14 Mutare Girls' High School 53 15 Tungwane Secondary School 27 16 Tongwe Govt Rural Secondary 22 17 Mutimwi High School 29 18 Zezani Secondary School 21 19 Anderson Secondary School 37 20 Mhari High School 25 21 Gutu High School 78 22 Mufakose High School 148 23 Jameson High School 72 24 St Paul's Musami 61 25 Marange High School 60 26 Monte Cassino Secondary 58 27 Mazowe High School 55 28 Gokomere High School 108 29 St Michael's High School 52 30 Chibi High School 51 31 St Albert's Secondary School 51 32 St John's Secondary School 98 33 Pamushana Secondary 98 34 Zimuto Secondary 92 35 Hartzell High School 43 36 Nyamuzuwe Secondary 42 37 Mt Selinda High School 84 38 St Augustine's Penhalonga 82 39 Chindunduma 41 40 Regina Mundi Secondary School 81 41 St Francis Xavier's Kutama 78 42 Zengeza High School 78 43 Mangwenya Secondary 39 44 St Dominic's High School 78 45 St Joseph's Secondary 77 46 Kriste Mambo Secondary 77 47 Muzondo High School 36 48 Chegato High School 71 49 Emmanuel Secondary School 69 50 Ratelshoek Secondary School 34 51 Mirirangwe Secondary 33 52 Nyazura Adventist High 66 53 Bernard Mizeki 33 54 St Mark's Secondary 32 55 Rusununguko High 63 56 Hama Secondary 63 57 Z.R.P. 62 58 Goromonzi High School 93 59 Marondera High 93 60 Sanyati Baptist Secondary 57 61 Serima Secondary 110 62 Mukaro High 53 63 Mpopoma High 130 64 Nyashanu Secondary 76 65 Gomorefu Secondary 25 66 Muterere Secondary 25 67 Mutendwe High 25 68 Nyabata Secondary 49 69 Nerupiri Secondary 24 70 Wadzanai High 48 71 Dewure High 95 72 Cheziya Gokwe High 71 73 St Dominic's Chishawasha High 47 74 Kwenda Secondary 47 75 Tshabanda Secondary 23 76 Gideon Mhlanga Secondary 23 77 Chemhondoro Secondary 67 78 Manama High School 66 79 Rimbi High School 44 80 Mnene Secondary 44 81 Jiti Secondary 21 82 Gombakomba Secondary 21 83 Chidembo Secondary 21 84 Dadaya High School 60 85 Bradley Secondary 59 86 Howard Mission 97 87 Ngezi Secondary 76 88 Makumbe High School 56 89 Murewa High School 110 90 Nemakonde High 91 91 Chingombe Alheit High 53 92 Highfield High School 121 93 Berejena Secondary 69 94 Hippo Valley Secondary School 86 95 Kana Secondary School 33 96 Lundi Secondary 81 97 Empandeni Secondary School 64 98 Arcturus Secondary 32 99 Mwenezi Government Secondary 62 100 Nyadire Secondary School 31

A purported top 100 Advanced Level schools' list is circulating on various social media platforms.The list of the country's purported best-performing schools in the 2017 A Level final year examinations started circulating on social media last week after the announcement of last year's results by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima.According to the list, St Faith's Secondary School was rated as being the best, followed by Nyanga High, St Anthony's High, Sandringham Secondary, St Ignatius College, Hebron High and Shungu High.Zaka High, Chinorumba Secondary and St David's Bonda complete the list's top 10 schools, while Mwenezi Government and Nyadire Secondary were rated as the worst performers.The overall pass rate for the ZIMSEC A' level examinations last year was 82.6 percent as compared to the November 2016 pass rate which was 84.2 percent.