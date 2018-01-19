Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A purported top 100 Advanced Level schools' list is circulating on various social media platforms.

The list of the country's purported best-performing schools in the 2017 A Level final year examinations started circulating on social media last week after the announcement of last year's results by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima.

According to the list, St Faith's Secondary School was rated as being the best, followed by Nyanga High, St Anthony's High, Sandringham Secondary, St Ignatius College, Hebron High and Shungu High.

Zaka High, Chinorumba Secondary and St David's Bonda complete the list's top 10 schools, while Mwenezi Government and Nyadire Secondary were rated as the worst performers.

The overall pass rate for the ZIMSEC A' level examinations last year was 82.6 percent as compared to the November 2016 pass rate which was 84.2 percent.

Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates

Position

  Centre Name

Candidature

1

St Faith's Secondary School

107

2

Nyanga High School

65

3

St Anthony's High School

72

4

Sandringham Secondary School

64

5

St Ignatius College

65

6

Hebron High School

30

7

Shungu High School

85

8

Zaka High School

28

9

Chinorumba Secondary School

21

11

St David's Bonda 

84

12

Roosevelt Girls' High School

91

13

Chatikobo High School

21

14

Mutare Girls' High School

53

15

Tungwane Secondary School

27

16

Tongwe Govt Rural Secondary

22

17

Mutimwi High School

29

18

Zezani Secondary School

21

19

Anderson Secondary School

37

20

Mhari High School

25

21

Gutu High School

78

22

Mufakose High School

148

23

Jameson High School

72

24

St Paul's Musami

61

25

Marange High School

60

26

Monte Cassino Secondary

58

27

Mazowe High School

55

28

Gokomere High School

108

29

St Michael's High School

52

30

Chibi High School

51

31

St Albert's Secondary School

51

32

St John's Secondary School

98

33

Pamushana Secondary

98

34

Zimuto Secondary

92

35

Hartzell High School

43

36

Nyamuzuwe Secondary

42

37

Mt Selinda High School

84

38

St Augustine's Penhalonga

82

39

Chindunduma

41

40

Regina Mundi Secondary School

81

41

St Francis Xavier's Kutama

78

42

Zengeza High School

78

43

Mangwenya Secondary

39

44

St Dominic's High School

78

45

St Joseph's Secondary

77

46

Kriste Mambo Secondary

77

47

Muzondo High School

36

48

Chegato High School

71

49

Emmanuel Secondary School

69

50

Ratelshoek Secondary School

34

51

Mirirangwe Secondary

33

52

Nyazura Adventist High

66

53

Bernard Mizeki

33

54

St Mark's Secondary

32

55

Rusununguko High

63

56

Hama Secondary

63

57

Z.R.P.

62

58

Goromonzi High School

93

59

Marondera High

93

60

Sanyati Baptist Secondary

57

61

Serima Secondary

110

62

Mukaro High

53

63

Mpopoma High

130

64

Nyashanu Secondary

76

65

Gomorefu Secondary

25

66

Muterere Secondary

25

67

Mutendwe High

25

68

Nyabata Secondary

49

69

Nerupiri Secondary

24

70

Wadzanai High

48

71

Dewure High

95

72

Cheziya Gokwe High

71

73

St Dominic's Chishawasha High

47

74

Kwenda Secondary

47

75

Tshabanda Secondary

23

76

Gideon Mhlanga Secondary

23

77

Chemhondoro Secondary

67

78

Manama High School

66

79

Rimbi High School

44

80

Mnene Secondary

44

81

Jiti Secondary

21

82

Gombakomba Secondary

21

83

Chidembo Secondary

21

84

Dadaya High School

60

85

Bradley Secondary

59

86

Howard Mission

97

87

Ngezi Secondary

76

88

Makumbe High School

56

89

Murewa High School

110

90

Nemakonde High

91

91

Chingombe Alheit High

53

92

Highfield High School

121

93

Berejena Secondary

69

94

Hippo Valley Secondary School

86

95

Kana Secondary School

33

96

Lundi Secondary

81

97

Empandeni Secondary School

64

98

Arcturus Secondary

32

99

Mwenezi Government Secondary

62

100

Nyadire Secondary School

31



Source - Byo24News
