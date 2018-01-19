Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'
The list of the country's purported best-performing schools in the 2017 A Level final year examinations started circulating on social media last week after the announcement of last year's results by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima.
According to the list, St Faith's Secondary School was rated as being the best, followed by Nyanga High, St Anthony's High, Sandringham Secondary, St Ignatius College, Hebron High and Shungu High.
Zaka High, Chinorumba Secondary and St David's Bonda complete the list's top 10 schools, while Mwenezi Government and Nyadire Secondary were rated as the worst performers.
The overall pass rate for the ZIMSEC A' level examinations last year was 82.6 percent as compared to the November 2016 pass rate which was 84.2 percent.
|
|
Position
|
Centre Name
|
Candidature
|
1
|
St Faith's Secondary School
|
107
|
2
|
Nyanga High School
|
65
|
3
|
St Anthony's High School
|
72
|
4
|
Sandringham Secondary School
|
64
|
5
|
St Ignatius College
|
65
|
6
|
Hebron High School
|
30
|
7
|
Shungu High School
|
85
|
8
|
Zaka High School
|
28
|
9
|
Chinorumba Secondary School
|
21
|
11
|
St David's Bonda
|
84
|
12
|
Roosevelt Girls' High School
|
91
|
13
|
Chatikobo High School
|
21
|
14
|
Mutare Girls' High School
|
53
|
15
|
Tungwane Secondary School
|
27
|
16
|
Tongwe Govt Rural Secondary
|
22
|
17
|
Mutimwi High School
|
29
|
18
|
Zezani Secondary School
|
21
|
19
|
Anderson Secondary School
|
37
|
20
|
Mhari High School
|
25
|
21
|
Gutu High School
|
78
|
22
|
Mufakose High School
|
148
|
23
|
Jameson High School
|
72
|
24
|
St Paul's Musami
|
61
|
25
|
Marange High School
|
60
|
26
|
Monte Cassino Secondary
|
58
|
27
|
Mazowe High School
|
55
|
28
|
Gokomere High School
|
108
|
29
|
St Michael's High School
|
52
|
30
|
Chibi High School
|
51
|
31
|
St Albert's Secondary School
|
51
|
32
|
St John's Secondary School
|
98
|
33
|
Pamushana Secondary
|
98
|
34
|
Zimuto Secondary
|
92
|
35
|
Hartzell High School
|
43
|
36
|
Nyamuzuwe Secondary
|
42
|
37
|
Mt Selinda High School
|
84
|
38
|
St Augustine's Penhalonga
|
82
|
39
|
Chindunduma
|
41
|
40
|
Regina Mundi Secondary School
|
81
|
41
|
St Francis Xavier's Kutama
|
78
|
42
|
Zengeza High School
|
78
|
43
|
Mangwenya Secondary
|
39
|
44
|
St Dominic's High School
|
78
|
45
|
St Joseph's Secondary
|
77
|
46
|
Kriste Mambo Secondary
|
77
|
47
|
Muzondo High School
|
36
|
48
|
Chegato High School
|
71
|
49
|
Emmanuel Secondary School
|
69
|
50
|
Ratelshoek Secondary School
|
34
|
51
|
Mirirangwe Secondary
|
33
|
52
|
Nyazura Adventist High
|
66
|
53
|
Bernard Mizeki
|
33
|
54
|
St Mark's Secondary
|
32
|
55
|
Rusununguko High
|
63
|
56
|
Hama Secondary
|
63
|
57
|
Z.R.P.
|
62
|
58
|
Goromonzi High School
|
93
|
59
|
Marondera High
|
93
|
60
|
Sanyati Baptist Secondary
|
57
|
61
|
Serima Secondary
|
110
|
62
|
Mukaro High
|
53
|
63
|
Mpopoma High
|
130
|
64
|
Nyashanu Secondary
|
76
|
65
|
Gomorefu Secondary
|
25
|
66
|
Muterere Secondary
|
25
|
67
|
Mutendwe High
|
25
|
68
|
Nyabata Secondary
|
49
|
69
|
Nerupiri Secondary
|
24
|
70
|
Wadzanai High
|
48
|
71
|
Dewure High
|
95
|
72
|
Cheziya Gokwe High
|
71
|
73
|
St Dominic's Chishawasha High
|
47
|
74
|
Kwenda Secondary
|
47
|
75
|
Tshabanda Secondary
|
23
|
76
|
Gideon Mhlanga Secondary
|
23
|
77
|
Chemhondoro Secondary
|
67
|
78
|
Manama High School
|
66
|
79
|
Rimbi High School
|
44
|
80
|
Mnene Secondary
|
44
|
81
|
Jiti Secondary
|
21
|
82
|
Gombakomba Secondary
|
21
|
83
|
Chidembo Secondary
|
21
|
84
|
Dadaya High School
|
60
|
85
|
Bradley Secondary
|
59
|
86
|
Howard Mission
|
97
|
87
|
Ngezi Secondary
|
76
|
88
|
Makumbe High School
|
56
|
89
|
Murewa High School
|
110
|
90
|
Nemakonde High
|
91
|
91
|
Chingombe Alheit High
|
53
|
92
|
Highfield High School
|
121
|
93
|
Berejena Secondary
|
69
|
94
|
Hippo Valley Secondary School
|
86
|
95
|
Kana Secondary School
|
33
|
96
|
Lundi Secondary
|
81
|
97
|
Empandeni Secondary School
|
64
|
98
|
Arcturus Secondary
|
32
|
99
|
Mwenezi Government Secondary
|
62
|
100
|
Nyadire Secondary School
|
31