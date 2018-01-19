Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
The Main Opposition MDC Alliance will hold its second rally in Mutare on Sunday.

This was revealed by MDC-T official Chalton Hwende.

He said the Alliance is important to MDC-T President Morgan TSVANGIRAI's vision of a United New Zimbabwe.

"It brings back our two Former Secretary Generals Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube to the MDC family to complete what they started with our President in 1999. The War Veterans and the Army are represented by retired Brig Mutambara. Let's all come out in our thousands on Sunday in Mutare for the Second Alliance Rally," he said.

The first rally was held last weekend at Epworth in Harare.

Source - Byo24News

