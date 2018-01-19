Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

by Stephen Jakes
23 mins ago
Former Higher, tertiary, science and Technology minister Jonathan Moyo who is on self imposed exile has insinuated that there is no any better example of regime change than the coup staged by the military last year which saw a new government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power.

This was after the Herald claimed that the human rights defenders were regime change agents.

Moyo through a twitter said "There's no better example of regime change than a #coup that overturns constitutional order & replaces it with a Junta, as happened in Zim on 15 Nov 2017. So the regime change narrative in Zim has radically changed. The Junta regime must be changed to restore constituional order!"

His remarks came after Southern Africa Human Right group leader Dewa Mavhinga‏  had complained that the Herald had misfired by claiming that human rights defenders were regime change agents.

"Author of this @HeraldZimbabwe article is wrong, human rights defenders are not regime change agents, and they are patriotic. They risk personal security and face this kind of vilification and yet continue to speak truth to power," Mavhinga said.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

