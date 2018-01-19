Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

by Stephen Jakes
21 mins ago | Views
Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and Technology minister Jonathan Moyo has blamed the junta for the alarming activities in which citizens are reportedly being harassed and forced to produce their voter slips serial numbers.

‏Moyo's remarks came after the police issued a warning that the activities around the voter slips by suspected Zanu PF activists are illegal.

In their statement the police wrote "The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the public that it is a criminal offence for any citizen to coerce another citizen and take down record their voter registration serial numbers and voter registration details. The voter registration slips shall remain the property of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and no one else has the right to demand them for whatever reason. The long arm of the law will not spare anyone found committing such offence. Those found wanting will be charged and prosecuted under the laws of this country and maximum penalty will be affected."

Moyo said this is a welcome message from the #ZRP.

"But the msg is directed at victims instead of the culprits who are illegally demanding & taking down serial numbers of BVR slips. The culprits are known: They're the over 2,000 soldiers now embedded in every Zim community since the #15NovCoup!" he said.

Source - Byo24News

