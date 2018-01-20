News / National
Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo
12 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and Technology minister Jonathan Moyo has revealed one of the people that were killed during the 15 November coup that toppled Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.
Moyo wrote on Twitter: "One of the many hitherto unreported & unacknowledged #killings in #Mnangagwa's & #Chiwenga's #15NovBloodyCoup in #Zimbabwe, PETER #MUNETSI, will be remembered at his Memorial Service this Saturday January 27, 2018 at Number 4A, Leander Greendale,👇🏿! #Davos2018 #CuretheCoup"
One of the many hitherto unreported & unacknowledged #killings in #Mnangagwa's & #Chiwenga's #15NovBloodyCoup in #Zimbabwe, PETER #MUNETSI, will be remembered at his Memorial Service this Saturday January 27, 2018 at Number 4A, Leander Greendale,👇🏿! #Davos2018 #CuretheCoup pic.twitter.com/64wnD4HE6z— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 23, 2018
Source - online