Justice for Zimbabwe genocide victims
12 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and Technology minister Jonathan Moyo has indicated that he is prepared to raise the Zimbabwe genocide issue outside the Mnangagwa government until there is justice for gukurahundi victims.
We took #Mnangagwa, #Chiwenga & their Cde #Gukurahundists on when we were in Govt & they fought & said we are spies as they defended the #IMPUNITY they've enjoyed since 1980; now protected by #15NovCoup. We will raise #Gukurahundi outside Govt until there's #Justice for #Victims! https://t.co/jFd1Vmolro— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 24, 2018
