Mnangagwa leaves Davos, off to Addis Abbaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is leaving Switzerland today (this afternoon) and heading to Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia to attend the 30th African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government.In statement to ZBC News, the Acting Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Ivanhoe Gurira said this follows the President's successful engagements with other world and business leaders at the Davos World Economic Forum.Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President until the return of President Mnangagwa on the 30th of January 2018.