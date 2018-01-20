Zanu-PF councillor demands voter registration serial numbers in Guruve

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Guruve North Zanu-PF councillor Farai Mazhambe on Thursday allegedly went around demanding voter registration serial numbers from residents.Sources who spoke to Bulawayo24.com bemoaned Mazhambe's actions saying the looming election might be chaotic and blood might be shed by ZANU PF thugs."With the new president we thought Zimbabwe had changed especially for us in the rural areas but our councillor (Mazhambe) moved around collecting serial numbers and telling us that those who did not register would risk military attack," revealed the source.Apparently, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) issued an urgent notice warning culprits like Mazhambe nationwide yesterday (Wednesday) to desist from such shenanigans."We have received reports of people moving around collecting serial numbers of voter registration slips from registered voters nationwide.Following such reports, we would like to notify all Zimbabweans that it is an offense for anyone to collect \record voter registration slip serial numbers.The offences boarder on voter intimidation, impersonation of ZEC officials and trespassing should the persons enter your premises are in violation of the Electoral Act and Section 156 (c) of the constitution among others.Anyone found committing this offence, shall be apprehended and the law will take its course.We urge all citizens to report such cases if they take place," reads the press release.However, Zimbabwean Human Rights activist Linda T Masarira questioned where citizens should report to between Zimbabwe Republic Police and ZEC since it is not stated in the press release."Where do we report? Do we report at ZEC offices or ZRP?," Questioned the activist via Twitter.