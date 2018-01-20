Police man steals 10 rifles

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of a police officer, who allegedly stole 10 riffles with rounds of ammunition from the National Armoury at Morris Deport in Harare and sold them to poachers, has kicked off.State witness, Obiat Shumba of Gokwe, revealed that sometime in 2010, he approached his brother Onias and indicated that he wanted to buy a gun.He claimed his brother bought two 3006 rifles from Mabika on his behalf for US$600.He also told the court that in 2012, he bought another AK47 rifle with two loaded magazines for US$350 and he sold it to Stanley Musukuma for US$500.Mabika denied the charges indicating that he does not know Shumba and he never met him before.Mabika was released on US$200 bail when he initially appeared in court charged with theft.Allegations are that sometime between 2009 and 2016, at National Armoury, Morris Deport, Harare, Mabika, who is sergeant in the police force was attached at the National Armoury and he hatched a plan to steal firearms.It is alleged that during this period, Mabika stole 10 rifles with rounds of ammunition and sold them to Obiait Shumba in Gokwe who is a poacher.Shumba who was apprehended a few days ago by the police implicated Mabika after he was found in possession of an AK rifle without a licence.Shumba reportedly told the police that he bought the rifle from Mabika.He will be back in court next month for trial continuation.