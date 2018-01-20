Soldier up for rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SOLDIER has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.Albert Nyamapfeni, 33, of Hatcliffe was not asked to plead when he appeared before the Harare Magistrate charged with rape.He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and the matter was remanded to February 9.Allegations are that on January 23 at around 12pm the complainant was at her aunt's place with her sister Elizabeth Mutingafiri.She then sent her sister to borrow some tomatoes from their neighbour.She came back saying the wife of the accused was in a hurry to the clinic and was told to collect the tomatoes from the accused person.The complainant went and was asked to come into the house by Nyamapfeni.When she entered the house he grabbed and pushed her to the floor.He removed her skirt and pant and pulled his trousers to knee level and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.The complainant claims that she felt his manhood on her thighs but did not feel the penetration.The accused then later pushed the complainant outside.While outside, she met Rebecca Mukucha who she told what had happened and was instructed to go and tell Tendai Ruwichi.When she was telling Ruwichi they saw the accused running away.Ruwichi then instructed the young boys of the community to apprehend him leading to his arrest.