'I fear for my life'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MBARE woman is at odds with her husband whom she claims was in the habit of beating and harassing her in public.Abigail Chirungande appeared yesterday at the Harare Civil Court seeking for protection from her husband, Takesure Makwasha.Chirungande told the court that her husband has a habit of beating her up in front of their children and sometimes beats her up in public."We are no longer staying together because he is too violent, I am now fearing for my life and that's the reason I left."Your Worship, I want him to be barred from coming to my place of residence."If he wants to see his children, he will have to do so at the police station or at my parents' house," said Chirungande.Presiding magistrate, Nyasha Marufu granted the application for protection order in Chirungande's favour.