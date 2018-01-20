Junior officers set dogs on Police Chief

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO police officers who allegedly set their dogs on their superior after they were ordered to stand down on an operation have appeared in court.Stanform Chinsela, 29, and Obey Navaya, 22, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Dzumbira charged with disorderly conduct.The matter was remanded to 9 February for trial.Allegations are that on July 29 last year, the two officers were part of the team that was drawn from Marondera Police District to reinforce manpower at Cynthian Mine in Goromonzi.On August 1, the situation at the mine was now calm and all police officers from Marondera, Juru and Chinamhora police station were to stand down, leaving a few to monitor the situation.This did not go down well with the two police officers as they felt something fishy was brewing.Chinsela allegedly started shouting, threatening to set the dogs on Assistant Inspector Trymore Hofisi who is their superior and is the one who had given the instruction to stand down.Navaya also joined and they both proceeded to where one Lovemore Peter and other two men were receiving ore from the mine shaft, threatening to set the dogs if they remained where they were.All three employees and police officers fled in different directions as the two accused person charged.As the situation got tense, Chinsela tried to set dogs on Cnst Hove but however his dogs turned against him.The accused were left wounded as a result of dog bites.The two were subsequently arrested.