Mujuru party says Mnangagwa rule is illegitimate

News / National

by Bloomberg

Zimbabwe's opposition National People's Party said the country's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, lacks legitimacy and is overseeing military rule ahead of elections he says will take place before July.Mnangagwa should return Zimbabwe to legitimate civilian rule and introduce electoral reforms, Joice Mujuru, head of the NPP, said in an emailed statement late Thursday. He must also undo "oppressive" legislation that undermines press freedom and enables the persecution and arrest of opposition party members, she said.Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president two months ago after the military briefly took control from his predecessor, Robert Mugabe. He indicated the July deadline for elections earlier this week, and has invited both the United Nations and the European Union to monitor voting, according to the Financial Times. Mnangagwa also has plans to revive an economy that's halved in size since 2000, he said in an interview earlier this month.Calls to the Presidency seeking comment on Mujuru's statement weren't answered."The new administration is the product of a military coup," Mujuru said. "It is an administration that lacks both legitimacy and legality to lead and govern the people of Zimbabwe. The administration needs to urgently heed the call for electoral reforms."Mujuru, the widow of Zimbabwe"s former military commander, Solomon Mujuru, served under Mugabe for 23 years, both as minister and vice president, before being expelled from the ruling party. The NPP is in a loose coalition with the Movement for Democratic Change that will take part in the elections.