G40, Lacoste woes continue in Mash Central

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Woo continues to mount on illegal settlers In Birkdale farm in Guruve South constituency after the messenger of court, armed with a High Court eviction order on Friday (today), went to destroy structures at the farm.A few weeks back, Bulawayo24.com heard that the illegal settlers fled from their structures into Mountains after seeing the messenger of court and her team on the farm.The farm, which is owned by team Lacoste Tompson Maguduru and Edward Chagonda, has been in dispute since the Mugabe era with the G40 members being allocated some pieces of land.However, the G40 members were ordered not budge by Guruve South Legislator Patric Dutiro who is currently on the run for obstructing the course of justice under CR number 94/01/18 on 16 January 2018 when he reportedly hired ZBC and ordered the illegal settlers to attack the messenger and the police.Apparently the law maker is having serious clashes with Lacoste members and is now begging for mercy on phone calls to top cops in Mashonaland Central province.