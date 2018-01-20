Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

G40, Lacoste woes continue in Mash Central

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
4 hrs ago | Views
Woo continues to mount on illegal settlers In Birkdale farm in Guruve South constituency after the messenger of court, armed with a High Court eviction order on Friday (today), went to destroy structures at the farm.

A few weeks back, Bulawayo24.com heard that the illegal settlers fled from their structures into Mountains after seeing the messenger of court and her team on the farm.

The farm, which is owned by team Lacoste Tompson Maguduru and Edward Chagonda, has been in dispute since the Mugabe era with the G40 members being allocated some pieces of land.

However, the G40 members were ordered not budge by Guruve South Legislator Patric Dutiro who is currently on the run for obstructing the course of justice under CR number 94/01/18 on 16 January 2018 when he reportedly hired ZBC and ordered the illegal settlers to attack the messenger and the police.

Apparently the law maker is having serious clashes with Lacoste members and is now begging for mercy on phone calls to top cops in Mashonaland Central province.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Elephant lounge suites

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UZ renews Prof Nyagura's contract as Vice Chancellor

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Matabeleland electorate be careful about evil intentions of Jonathan Moyo on social media

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mujuru party says Mnangagwa rule is illegitimate

6 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Junior officers set dogs on Police Chief

8 hrs ago | 4124 Views

Mambare's Dembare future uncertain

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Soldier up for rape

8 hrs ago | 1515 Views

'Harare is not safe,' says Minister

10 hrs ago | 4058 Views

Police man steals 10 rifles

10 hrs ago | 2662 Views

'She's a gold digger!'

10 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Zanu-PF councillor demands voter registration serial numbers in Guruve

11 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Davos, off to Addis Abbaba

11 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Justice for Zimbabwe genocide victims

12 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 7929 Views

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

12 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

12 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

12 hrs ago | 2342 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

14 hrs ago | 6606 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

14 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

14 hrs ago | 3838 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

14 hrs ago | 10346 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 4462 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 10500 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

16 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

16 hrs ago | 3103 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

16 hrs ago | 2856 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

16 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

16 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

16 hrs ago | 2870 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

16 hrs ago | 945 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

17 hrs ago | 556 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

17 hrs ago | 1034 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

17 hrs ago | 850 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

17 hrs ago | 1042 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

17 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

17 hrs ago | 979 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

17 hrs ago | 1444 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 4932 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

18 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

18 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

18 hrs ago | 9749 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

18 hrs ago | 6276 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

18 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

18 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

18 hrs ago | 4535 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days