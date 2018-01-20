Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victims relive Gukurahundi massacres that taint Mnangagwa

by AFP
6 hrs ago | Views
Mahetshe - To ward off evil spirits, Jochonia Moyo picks wild herbs as he returns to Bhalagwe detention camp - the site of unimaginable brutality during a series of massacres more than 30 years ago that still haunts Zimbabwe today.

Here, Moyo was detained, beaten with clubs and forced to abuse other prisoners as Robert Mugabe's soldiers embarked on an orgy of killing that left an estimated 20 000 dead in just two years.

The massacres occurred in the early 1980s, but for decades were discussed only in hushed voices.

Now, though, the end of Mugabe's iron-fisted rule has revived calls for justice - and renewed accusations that the new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, played a key role in the bloodshed.

"I remember perfectly the day, March 8, 1984, when they arrested me and brought me to Bhalagwe," Moyo, now in his 60s, told AFP as he surveyed the scant remains of the camp.

"While we slept, the soldiers urinated on us and new detainees were even forced to lick women's menstrual blood," he said.

Moyo had been targeted for attending meetings of Zapu, a rival political party that Mugabe was determined to crush as he strengthened his Zanu party's grip on power.

Troops from the notorious Fifth Brigade, trained by North Korean advisers, committed mass atrocities during the crackdown on a supposed rebellion in southwestern Matabeleland province.

Zapu supporters, plus many other villagers, women and children, were rounded up, tortured and killed in the massacres, called "Gukurahundi" - loosely meaning "the early rain which washes away the chaff".

A chance for truth?

Amnesty International has backed the estimated death toll of 20 000 compiled following an investigation by the rights group, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe.

Amnesty says it first heard reports of killings in 1982 and has described them as "bloody and brutal."

Many Zimbabweans hope that Mugabe's shock November ousting after 37 years could be a chance to confront those responsible for the bloodbath.

But many also say that Mnangagwa, who was one of Mugabe's closest long-time allies, was guilty of the worst crimes under the old regime.

At the time, Mnangagwa was minister of state security, leading the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) spy agency, which methodically gathered names and addresses of those selected for torture or death.

"He was in charge of the CIO that conducted the most targeted aspect of the massacres, such as assassinations of key political leaders," Stuart Doran, author of a new book covering the killings, told AFP.

'Darkest period in Zimbabwe'

Mnangagwa denies any culpability and has again declined to apologise since coming to power.

Doran, who describes Mnangagwa as one of the "architects" of the killings, also points to Perence Shiri, a former general who currently serves as agriculture minister.

Shiri was the commander of the feared Fifth Brigade and "oversaw the indiscriminate massacre of civilians," said Doran, whose 2017 book "Kingdom, Power, Glory" unearthed new evidence about the carnage.

"It was the darkest period in Zimbabwe's post-colonial history," he said.

For Zimbabweans who campaign for justice over Gukurahundi, the new government is tainted with the deaths of thousands.

"The perpetrators are still in leadership, they are in authority," said Mbuso Fuzwayo, head of the Ibhetshu Likazulu pressure group.

Shocking eyewitness testimonies emerged only slowly under Mugabe's authoritarian rule, with survivors like Charles Thomas reluctant to share memories that still give them nightmares.

"There was a woman who was nine months into her pregnancy. The Fifth Brigade accused her of carrying a dissident's baby," he said.

"They ripped her belly open using bayonet... they sliced the foetus and roasted the flesh while the family was forced to sing and dance around the fire. They forced the family to eat the flesh."

The family refused and two of the grandparents were shot, he said.

Horrific accounts

Monica Ndlovu, in her 20s at the time of the massacres, says she lost her innocence as well as her father in the death camps.

"I wish it was like mud that I can easily wash off my hands, but I can't," she said.

"These were men carrying machine guns, they could do as they pleased. They would take turns having sex with us.

"How do you escape from that? All I can say is that the Fifth Brigade were sent from hell by the devil himself."

The end of Mugabe's rule has encouraged Gukurahundi activists to be more vocal.

At the end of last year, families held an unprecedented protest in Bulawayo city in Matabeleland, demanding their loved ones be exhumed from mass graves and given proper burials.

"We will never beg Mnangagwa to apologise because he knows what he did. He was there. His hands are dripping with blood," said one marcher, Patricia Tshabalala.

At a public appearance by Mnangagwa in the city, protesters held up placards denouncing the massacres.

Eight protesters were arrested but released without charge, with local media reporting they were beaten while in custody.

Mugabe, now aged 93, has previously dismissed the massacres as "a moment of madness".

Mnangagwa this week brushed off suggestions that he should apologise and questioned the 20,000 death toll estimate, though he said he had already set up a commission to address the allegations.

"What has happened has happened," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, admitting it was "a bad patch" in Zimbabwe's history.

The government declined to comment on allegations against Shiri.

No rush to justice

Mnangagwa, who took over after Mugabe was forced to resign by the military and lawmakers, has vowed to revive Zimbabwe, saying that foreign investment is key to creating jobs.

For Bulawayo-based opposition politician David Coltart, it is an opportunity to push for justice.

"If Mnangagwa and Shiri are to gain credibility in the international community, they have to acknowledge and apologise for the role that they played," he said.

Doran, though, is unconvinced that the victims will have an early chance of redress.

"The perpetrators remain in control as they have since 1980," he said. "I think Gukurahundi will remain a taboo subject in Zimbabwe for the foreseeable future."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

31 mins ago | 117 Views

Pembi bridge construction workers go for 4 months without pay

34 mins ago | 95 Views

MDC-T can honour Tsvangirai through 2018 poll united front

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

G40 plots comeback

2 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Chiyangwa 'sweats' over divorce

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

Failed love proposal turns tragic

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Arrest Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instilling fear in rural voters'

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Top detective prosecuted for torturing suspect

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Switch to Mnangagwa's Office creates confusion

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Tsvangirai must work with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Tsvangirai death rumours quashed

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldiers terrorising Nkayi villagers

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Kembo Mohadi son-in-law's property 'attached'

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Woman 'throws' baby in river

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bantu hold trials at Heath Streak Academy

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Silence Gukurahundi purveyors

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bosso acting-chair faces recall

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bosso urged to 'Reform or die!'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe ups economic growth projections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tsvangirai battling for his life in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to meet investor expectations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Scholarships Ministry seeks $10 million

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Russia's Lavrov set to visit Harare

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Fake soldier harasses sex workers

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Insiza South MP to pay $1 000 damages to assault victim

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kombi, pirate taxi wars escalate in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Reconciliation process led by perpetrators might end in civil war

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Africans' defensiveness against 'racist' comments our main weakness

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than Mnangagwa, says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

To hell with your National Peace and Healing Commission Mnangagwa - MRP President.

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

MDC-T in fight over primary elections

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

ZAPU unearths massive voter intimidation in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

ZAOGA slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mohadi talks unity

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa complied with Constitution on deployment of soldiers

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Ex-soldier dupes Government complex employees for years

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

The dangers of giving in to impulse of revenge

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills father over mangoes 'theft'

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Overnight water shedding for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Coltart apologises for his role in Rhodesian atrocities

5 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Be Original, Be Yourself, Be Unique

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe's Post-Coup President Heads to African Union Summit

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Trump is right to put America first

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dr Mandaza, 'a SADC shadow ZEC' will not stop coup Zanu PF rig elections - just implement the reforms

6 hrs ago | 318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days