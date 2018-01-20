Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Overnight water shedding for Bulawayo

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has introduced an overnight water shedding programme for some western suburbs following an electric fault which damaged pumps at the Nyamandlovu aquifer.

The shedding programme will run between 8PM and 8AM daily until the fault is fixed

The aquifer is one of the city's sources of water.

In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, did not say when the ptoblem is likely to be fixed.

He said the local authority's failure to pump water from Nyamandlovu Aquifer had created overwhelming stress on one of its reservoirs.

He said suburbs such Nkulumane, Emganwini, Nketa, Magwegwe and Pumula South, will be affected by the scheduled water cuts.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public and stakeholders that we have been facing challenges in pumping water from Nyamandlovu Aquifer due to an electric fault. Magwegwe Reservoir is as a result failing to balance demand causing high areas to experience low pressure or no water," he said.

"To balance the Magwegwe Reservoir and ensure that it does not empty, we would like to advise residents in Nkulumane, Nketa, Emganwini and surrounding areas that we will be shutting off supplies each evening from 8PM to 8AM until this fault is fixed.

"Consumers are urged to conserve water as council will temporarily adopt a shedding programme to the affected areas so as to distribute what is produced in a fair manner. The City of Bulawayo apologises to its valued customers for the inconvenience caused," said Mr Dube.

Bulawayo last experienced water shedding in January last year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Neat student accommodation available

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Elephant lounge suites


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

28 mins ago | 98 Views

Pembi bridge construction workers go for 4 months without pay

31 mins ago | 88 Views

MDC-T can honour Tsvangirai through 2018 poll united front

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

G40 plots comeback

2 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Chiyangwa 'sweats' over divorce

2 hrs ago | 926 Views

Failed love proposal turns tragic

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Arrest Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instilling fear in rural voters'

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Top detective prosecuted for torturing suspect

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Switch to Mnangagwa's Office creates confusion

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Tsvangirai must work with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Tsvangirai death rumours quashed

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Soldiers terrorising Nkayi villagers

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Kembo Mohadi son-in-law's property 'attached'

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Woman 'throws' baby in river

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bantu hold trials at Heath Streak Academy

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Silence Gukurahundi purveyors

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bosso acting-chair faces recall

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso urged to 'Reform or die!'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe ups economic growth projections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tsvangirai battling for his life in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to meet investor expectations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Scholarships Ministry seeks $10 million

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Russia's Lavrov set to visit Harare

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Fake soldier harasses sex workers

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Insiza South MP to pay $1 000 damages to assault victim

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Kombi, pirate taxi wars escalate in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Reconciliation process led by perpetrators might end in civil war

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Africans' defensiveness against 'racist' comments our main weakness

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than Mnangagwa, says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 868 Views

To hell with your National Peace and Healing Commission Mnangagwa - MRP President.

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

MDC-T in fight over primary elections

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

4 hrs ago | 800 Views

ZAPU unearths massive voter intimidation in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZAOGA slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mohadi talks unity

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa complied with Constitution on deployment of soldiers

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Ex-soldier dupes Government complex employees for years

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

The dangers of giving in to impulse of revenge

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills father over mangoes 'theft'

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Coltart apologises for his role in Rhodesian atrocities

5 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Be Original, Be Yourself, Be Unique

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's Post-Coup President Heads to African Union Summit

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Trump is right to put America first

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dr Mandaza, 'a SADC shadow ZEC' will not stop coup Zanu PF rig elections - just implement the reforms

6 hrs ago | 318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days